Placer deputies: Police dog finds meth with camper at Bear River campground

Four people were arrested at a Placer County campground for having outstanding warrants and a police dog’s nose told deputies that there might be something illegal in a camper’s vehicle, deputies said.
Placer County deputies accompanied Placer County Parks and Recreation personnel while they checked to see if campers had paid for camping spots on Tuesday at the Bear River Campground between Weimar and Colfax.
Two men and two women at one campsite were spoken to by deputies. During an investigation, police dog Eros “alerted” on a vehicle at the campsite.
A search and a warrant check ended with the arrest of Douglas Dow, 57, Kenneth Durbin, age not available, John Lemas, 54, and Vicki Moman, 50, for allegedly having outstanding warrants.
Moman was also arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
