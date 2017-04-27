Fairfield man arrested for exposing himself in public

A Fairfield man was arrested Wednesday for exposing himself in public, the Fairfield Police Department reported
Two 13-year-old girls saw Enrique Cisneros, 25, near a bus stop on Atlantic Avenue west of Texas Street about 7:30 a.m. with his private parts exposed, police said.
As Fairfield police officers arrived on scene to arrest Cisneros, he escaped and ran to the 2500 block of Orchid Drive where he attempted to climb over a fence into a backyard. An officer used a Taser to subdue him and then Cisneros was taken into custody, Fairfield police said.
After receiving treatment at Northbay Medical Center for his injuries, Cisneros was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of indecent exposure, loitering, and a probation violation. Cisneros is on active probation for three previous crimes involving lewd acts in public, Fairfield police said.
Detectives from the Fairfield Police Department Investigations Bureau conducted a forensic search of Cisneros’ cell phone and discovered video evidence that he had been recording himself performing similar lewd acts at various locations in Fairfield.
Fairfield police said Wednesday they encourage parents to speak with their children about avoiding contact with strangers and to teach them to report any concerning behavior they see to a responsible adult, their school, or police officers.
Anyone with information about this crime can contact the Fairfield Police Department's Investigations Bureau at 707-428-7600. You can also call the Tip Line at 707-428-7345, Solano CrimeStoppers at (707) 644-7867, or Text “TIP FAIRFIELDPD” followed by your message to 888777. Callers and texters can remain anonymous.
