April 27, 2017 8:01 AM

Body of missing Tuolumne County snowmobiler is found by searchers

By Bill Lindelof

A Tuolumne County snowmobiler was found dead after a three-day search in rugged, snowy terrain.

Charles Duston’s body was found Wednesday evening by searchers. His broken-down snowmobile was found Tuesday about two miles from his cabin.

Searchers noted that snowshoe tracks led away from the snowmobile. Teams searched in the area of Eagle Meadow Road in Pinecrest since Monday to find Duston.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said Duston’s body was found about four miles from his snowmobile. An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death; foul play is not suspected.

