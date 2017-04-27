Elk Grove police seek two men in Walgreens pharmacy robbery

Elk Grove police are asking the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of robbing a Walgreens store of medication.
Two men entered the Walgreens in the 7200 block of Laguna Boulevard at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday and jumped over the pharmacy counter, according to a Police Department news release. One of the men took a pharmacy employee by the arm and demanded specific medication. The two men took the medication from the pharmacy and left the store on foot. Police said no vehicle was seen.
Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of the men. One is described as black, in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a slender build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and light-blue gloves.
The second man was described as black, also in his 20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slender build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt under a black crew-neck sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and light-blue gloves.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the men’s identity is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Communications Center at 916-714-5115 or Crime Alert at 916-443-4357.
Callers to Crime Alert can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Tips also can be sent via SMS text message by entering 274637 on a cellphone, followed by Tip732 and the message.
