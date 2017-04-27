Fourth defendant sentenced in nearly $2 million fraudulent tax refund case

A Sacramento man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a tax fraud case involving requests for nearly $2 million in refunds.
Lejohn Windon Jr., 24, was the fourth person sentenced in the case, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley.
Windon and his co-defendants Lejohn Windon Sr., Audrey Johnson and Tracy Hartway submitted at least 682 tax returns to the Internal Revenue Service requesting a total for $1,989,803 in refunds. The IRS mailed at least $1,188,972 in refunds based on the fraudulent claims, the news release said.
In many instances, the defendants submitted the fraudulent tax returns without the knowledge or permission of the taxpayers whose names appeared on the returns. When the defendants received the tax refund checks, they forged the taxpayers’ signatures and cashed the refund checks for themselves, according to the news release.
Lejohn Windon Sr. was sentenced Jan. 5 to seven years and 10 months in prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million in restitution. Johnson was sentenced Feb. 9 to 16 months in prison and ordered to pay $213,725 in restitution, and Hartway was sentenced to 28 months in prison and ordered to pay $142,069 in restitution.
The case resulted from an investigation by the IRS Criminal Investigation and the United States Postal Inspection Service.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments