Crime Q&A: What sentence did teens receive for Gold River vandalism?

Q: What were the sentences, handed down April 7, for the four 18-year-olds who pleaded no contest to felony vandalism in Gold River?
Jim, Rancho Cordova
A: Four young men pleaded no contest to felony vandalism in the August 2015 incident in Gold River and a fifth pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vandalism.
Those who pleaded to the felony offense – Finley Ursino, Adin Howardgustin, Andrew Holmes and Nathaniel Covarrubias – were sentenced April 7 to 60 days in a sheriff’s work project and five years of formal probation, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online.
Eric Tennyson, who pleaded no-contest to a misdemeanor, was sentenced to 60 days in a sheriff’s work project and three years of informal probation.
All were 18 at the time of their arrest in August.
A 17-year-old also was arrested but has not been named because of his age.
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple reports of vandalism about 11:05 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 11000 block of Tunnel Hill Way in Gold River, according to stories in The Sacramento Bee. When they arrived, they found racist graffiti and swastikas on neighborhood walls, garages and doors. Cars also had been vandalized.
