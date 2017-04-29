Juvenile suspected of fatally shooting relative Friday arrested in El Dorado County

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department arrested a juvenile in the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old family member Friday night, a department press release said.

The shooting was reported at about 10:54 p.m. Friday night when police were called to check on suspicious circumstances at a home on the 100 block of Argonaut Drive in the town of Diamond Springs in El Dorado County.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man inside the home who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man’s truck and an underage family member who police was told was at the residence were missing, the release said.

The minor, who was driving the man’s truck,was located nearby and stopped by police.

“During the investigation it was discovered the juvenile family member had shot and killed the victim inside the home,” the press release said.

The minor was booked into the El Dorado County Juvenile Hall on murder charges. An investigation into the incident is still underway, the press release said.

An El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.