May 09, 2017 1:37 PM

Feather River body identified as missing college student Aly Yeoman

By Cathy Locke and Ed Fletcher

The body recovered from the Feather River near Live Oak has been identified as missing college student Aly Yeoman, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed Yeoman’s identity through dental records. Investigators are still trying to determine how Yeoman died.

Mathew Stillwell, a friend of Yeoman’s, said Tuesday afternoon that he and others who knew her were trying to come to terms with news of her death.

“We’re all distraught here,” Stillwell said.

Yeoman, 20, was a student at Yuba College.

She was last seen March 30 leaving a home on Romero Street in Yuba City. Her Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and her cellphone were found in an orchard near the Live Oak Recreation Area several days after she disappeared.

Sheriff’s officials said her body was found by an angler around 12:46 p.m. Sunday and later recovered just south of the Live Oak Recreational Area boat launch.

The park is at the end of Pennington Road, near the orchard where Yeoman’s car and phone were found. The park was also the staging area for search and rescue teams looking for Yeoman in early April.

FBI agents and local law enforcement officers searched the Romeo Street residence several days after Yeoman’s truck was found.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Live Oak Recreation Area was largely vacant, save for a few boaters. Gone were the dive crew and law enforcement personnel.

“So young. What a loss,” said Don Jacobsen, the campground host. Asked about where her truck was recovered, Jacobsen didn’t mince words. “There was foul play involved. That girl was too respectable to be around here at 11 o’clock at night.”

Yeoman’s hometown of Gridley has held a “Hope Vigil” since she went missing. Messages of condolence were being posted on the Justice for Aly Yeoman Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

G.H. Javaheripour, Yuba College president, issued a statement Tuesday. “Our hearts go out to the family of this young woman at this very difficult time. The fact that she was a member of our student body makes this very personal for many of her classmates and the faculty and staff who knew her.”

The college’s counseling staff was available to meet with students, faculty and staff members, a news release said.

The FBI offered a $5,000 reward for information on Yeoman’s whereabouts, and the family set up a GoFundMe account that has raised more than $12,800. In late April, the family announced that the reward had been increased to $50,000.

The Yeoman family reportedly received ransom notes, but officials determined that the person who sent them had no connection to Yeoman’s disappearance.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to release any further information Tuesday but said the investigation into Yeoman’s disappearance and death is continuing.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 530-822-7307 or “Leave a Tip” on the Sheriff’s Office website, www.suttersheriff.org.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

 
