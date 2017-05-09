Elk Grove businessman convicted of massive adoption-for-citizenship scam

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Jerry Brown says a recession is inevitable Pause 2:13 Sacramento's most wanted: Weapons of choice? A cell phone, a car, and a fist 0:49 Thompson's defense attorney discusses jurors' questions 0:16 Residents gather at Fruitridge Road fatal shooting site 0:13 Here's the scene at the Fruitridge Road shooting 1:56 Jury deadlocked in Sean Thompson pie-throwing trial 0:54 Pie-throwing activist prepares for trial in Kevin Johnson incident 2:23 Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 2:05 Sheriff's spokesman describes fatal officer-involved shooting on Highway 50 2:50 Meet the man on trial for promising U.S. citizenship to hundreds of undocumented immigrants if he helped them get adopted Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Elk Grove resident Helaman Hansen promised hundreds of adult immigrants in California that they could win U.S. citizenship if he helped them get adopted. He's now on trial for fraud and encouraging illegal immigration for financial gain. Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee