May 09, 2017 6:33 PM

Authorities seek autistic man last seen in Roseville two weeks ago

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Roseville police seek the public's help in locating a man with autism who has been missing for two weeks.

Samuel Stratton-Brooks, 32, was reported missing by his family, who last saw him about two weeks ago near the Heritage Inn on Harding Boulevard. He is considered at risk due to autism and other developmental issues, according to a Police Department Facebook post.

Stratton-Brooks is described as white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, with long black hair, green eyes and a tattoo on his wrist. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a white T-shirt and baggy blue pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 916-774-5000, Ext. 1.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

