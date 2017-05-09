‘Khaki Bandit’ suspected in Nevada County bank robbery

A armed man dubbed the" Khaki Bandit" is suspected of robbing an El Dorado Savings Bank in Nevada County.
Deputies responded to the bank about 1 p.m. Tuesday regarding a report of a robbery in progress on Combie Road, in the south part of the county. A man entered the bank and brandished a black handgun, according to a Nevada County Sheriff’s Office new release. He received an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank on foot, heading toward a nearby residential neighborhood where he is thought to have had a vehicle.
Detectives took statements from witnesses and collected evidence. Surveillance photos from inside the bank showed a man believed to be the Khaki Bandit, who has been linked to numerous bank robberies throughout Northern California, according to the news release. The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the man involved in these robberies.
The man sought in Tuesday’s Nevada County robbery is described as white, in his 30s, wearing dark sunglasses, a beanie and dark clothing.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit at 530-265-1263.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
