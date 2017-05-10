14,000 pot plants in Oroville seized, 2 men arrested, 1 flees

Butte County Sheriff’s deputies found nearly 14,000 marijuana plants on a property in Oroville on Tuesday.
Butte County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies served a search warrant around 7:30 a.m at the property on Harlan Avenue in Oroville. During the operation, three men ran from officers and a foot pursuit ensued, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the three men were found and arrested and one man is still outstanding. Their names were not immediately released.
Approximately 13,835 marijuana plants were seized from the property. The suspects had also been diverting water from a nearby canal, formed from seasonal runoff, to irrigate the illegal marijuana grow, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
The two men arrested will be charged with felony cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, and two environmental crimes related to the illegal diversion of water, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the third outstanding suspect is asked to contact Special Enforcement Unit at (530) 538-7389.
David Caraccio
