Son to spend life in prison for killing father, a Placer County olive oil maker

A Rocklin man convicted of murdering his father, a prominent Placer County olive oil maker, nearly two years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
Robert Carlo Yandolino, 28, was found guilty in the May 14, 2015, shooting death of 58-year-old Carlo Alexander Yandolino. The jury also found special-circumstance allegations of lying in wait and murder for financial gain to be true, according to a Placer County District Attorney’s Office news release.
In addition, Robert Yandolino was convicted of attempting to murder the ranch manager, his father’s friend, who witnessed the shooting. He also was found guilty of several charges stemming from domestic abuse incidents involving his former live-in girlfriend.
Carlo Yandolino and his wife, Rebecca McGuire, operated the Monte Vista Ranch Olive Oil Co. on Oakhurst Way, between Newcastle and Lincoln.
Evidence presented during the trial indicated that Robert Yandolino purchased a firearm weeks before his father’s murder. On May 14, 2015, he waited for his father at the Newcastle-area property and shot him one time in the head.
He then turned the gun on the ranch manager and shot at him, but the gun malfunctioned. The ranch manager was able to escape and identify Robert Yandolino as Carlo Yandolino’s killer.
Robert Yandolino was sentenced Wednesday by Placer County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Penney. In addition to life in prison without parole, the judge sentenced Yandolino to 25 years to life for the use of a firearm in the murder as well as nine years for attempted murder and 20 years for discharging a firearm in the attempted murder of the ranch manager, the news release said.
The judge imposed an additional three years for domestic abuse and assault with a deadly weapon charges involving Yandolino’s former girlfriend and two years for attempting to dissuade the woman from being a witness in the case.
