Crime Q&A: What happened to freight train hoppers accused of killing Palmdale teen?

Q: In 2014, four suspected train riders were arrested for the alleged murder of a college man from Palmdale. What ever came of that case?
Joanne, Roseville
A: Four people were arrested in the slaying of 19-year-old John Paul Alpert, whose body was found by a fisherman May 15, 2013, on the banks of Dry Creek, near the Roseville railyards.
Alpert, a Palmdale resident, had taken a break from college to explore America by hopping freight trains, according to stories in The Sacramento Bee. Authorities said he suffered blunt force trauma and likely died shortly after he arrived in Roseville by freight train on March 16 or 17 of 2013. Investigators said he was killed in an encampment used by transient train riders.
In March 2014, three experienced train hoppers were arrested: Laura Lee Kenner in Farmington, N.M., and Jules Clifford Carrillo and Edward Taylor Anauo in Nebraska City, Neb. A fourth suspect, Charity Ann Williams, was arrested three months later in Washington state.
Anauo and Williams remain in Placer County Jail, charged with murder, and are scheduled for trial June 12, according to Placer County Superior Court records available online.
Kenner pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in 2016 and was sentenced to 11 years in state prison. She is incarcerated at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla.
Carrillo pleaded no contest in 2015 to assault with a deadly weapon with force likely to cause great bodily injury. Court records show that his case remains open and he has not been sentenced.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments