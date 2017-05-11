Roseville attorney, Dixon man accused of trying to arrange sex with 13-year-old

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:16 Residents gather at Fruitridge Road fatal shooting site Pause 0:16 Student arrested after BB gun found in backpack 1:41 Jury struggles in pie thrower case 2:13 Sacramento's most wanted: Weapons of choice? A cell phone, a car, and a fist 0:33 Watch deputies arrest Roseville attorney accused of soliciting sex with 13-year-old 0:49 Thompson's defense attorney discusses jurors' questions 0:13 Here's the scene at the Fruitridge Road shooting 0:30 'It's such a tragedy': Camp director describes family's reaction to discovery of Aly Yeoman's body 2:50 Meet the man on trial for promising U.S. citizenship to hundreds of undocumented immigrants if he helped them get adopted 1:28 Hero, stabbing victim Spencer Stone in court as his assailant pleads guilty Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Placer County Sheriff’s detectives recently arrested two men in separate cases, who law enforcement officials say each came to Auburn to meet young girls for sexual purposes. Both men were instead met by detectives. Placer County Sheriff's Office