May 11, 2017 10:25 PM

Roseville attorney, Dixon man accused of trying to arrange sex with 13-year-old

By Cathy Locke

A 64-year-old Roseville attorney and a 23-year-old Dixon man are accused of trying to arrange meetings with young girls for sexual purposes, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The two were were arrested in separate cases in recent weeks after going to Auburn allegedly believing they would be meeting a 13-year-old girl. Instead, each was met by sheriff’s detectives, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Derick Alcocer of Dixon allegedly contacted a 13-year-old girl on a Facebook page that was created and monitored by a detective. Alcocer, using Facebook’s calling feature, called numerous times over two months trying to arrange a meeting with the girl, the Sheriff’s Office said. When detectives finally responded as the girl, Alcocer allegedly sent a photo of his genitals.

On April 26, Alcocer drove to Placer County to meet the girl and was arrested by detectives at a regional park in North Auburn.

On May 4, Paul E. Carreras, an attorney from Roseville, went to Auburn expecting to meet a 13-year-old girl who had answered his online ad seeking a “sexy, curious younger girl,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. After corresponding with the girl for 10 days, Carreras arranged to meet the girl at a regional park, but instead was met by the detective who had been corresponding with him.

Alcocer and Carreras were booked into Placer County Jail on suspicion of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Alcocer also was booked on suspicion of sending harmful matter to a minor.

Sheriff’s officials urge parents to closely monitor the websites and content their children view.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287

