Crime Q&A: What happened to Sacramento-area men indicted for money laundering, racketeering?

Q: What happened to Edwin Hetherton and Peter Scalise, who were accused of embezzling money, selling drugs and racketeering?
101Airborne, Shingle Springs
A: Two men with ties to the Sacramento area, Edwin Hetherton and Peter Scalise, were among seven people indicted in an elaborate money laundering scheme in March 2015.
According to the indictment, Scalise was an associate of Vladimir Handl and Michael Rose, businessmen in Myrtle Beach, S.C., whose interests included restaurants, nightclubs and strip clubs in several states. Scalise and others were accused of conducting the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering involving money laundering, bank fraud and drug trafficking, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Francisco at the time of their arrest.
Hetherton and another man, Richard Leyland, were charged with a money laundering conspiracy of their own. Hetherton also was charged with theft of United States property.
Scalise, 47, pleaded guilty in federal court to racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, money laundering and money laundering conspiracy and was sentenced to 15 months in prison, according to federal court records available online. He is at a federal correctional institution in Georgia and is scheduled for release in January 2018, according to a Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
Hetherton, 39, pleaded guilty to money laundering, money laundering conspiracy and theft of United States property, and was sentenced to eight months in prison. He is at a federal correctional institution in Lompoc and is to be released in September.
