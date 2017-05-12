Sacto 911

Off-duty officer dies as bus headed to Stockton crashes near Tracy

By David Caraccio

May 12, 2017 9:47 AM

A bus rear-ended a car on eastbound Interstate 580 near Tracy, killing an off-duty Bay Area law enforcement officer, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The bus was carrying Tesla employees en route to Stockton in a bus contracted by their company, news reports said.

The accident happened on the Altamont Pass.

KCRA 3 reported that the CHP would not say which department the deceased officer worked for. His identity has not been released.

Three lanes were blocked on I-580 due to the accident. It is unclear when the lanes will reopen.

