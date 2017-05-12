Man who fled on skateboard sought in Folsom gas station robbery

Folsom police have released a surveillance photo of a man sought in the early morning robbery at a Raley's Aisle 1 gas station.
Police received a 911 call about 6:10 a.m. Friday reporting that a robbery had just occurred. Officers responded and checked the surrounding area, but were unable to find the robber.
The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and rode away from the store on a skateboard to a vehicle that was waiting nearby, according to a Police Department news release.
The man was described as white, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, white shoes and a black mask covering his face. He also had what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband, the news release said.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the man’s identity is asked to call the Folsom Police Department at 916-355-7231. Callers can remain anonymous.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
