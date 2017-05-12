Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

May 12, 2017 8:00 PM

Man who fled on skateboard sought in Folsom gas station robbery

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Folsom police have released a surveillance photo of a man sought in the early morning robbery at a Raley's Aisle 1 gas station.

Police received a 911 call about 6:10 a.m. Friday reporting that a robbery had just occurred. Officers responded and checked the surrounding area, but were unable to find the robber.

The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and rode away from the store on a skateboard to a vehicle that was waiting nearby, according to a Police Department news release.

The man was described as white, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, white shoes and a black mask covering his face. He also had what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband, the news release said.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the man’s identity is asked to call the Folsom Police Department at 916-355-7231. Callers can remain anonymous.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch cops seize hundreds of marijuana plants at grow operation in Placer County

Watch cops seize hundreds of marijuana plants at grow operation in Placer County 1:57

Watch cops seize hundreds of marijuana plants at grow operation in Placer County
Student arrested after BB gun found in backpack 0:16

Student arrested after BB gun found in backpack
Watch deputies arrest Roseville attorney accused of soliciting sex with 13-year-old 0:33

Watch deputies arrest Roseville attorney accused of soliciting sex with 13-year-old

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos