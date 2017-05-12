Sacto 911

May 12, 2017 8:19 PM

Hit-and-run vehicle sought in pedestrian’s death in south Sacramento

By Cathy Locke

The California Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Thursday night on Franklin Boulevard in the south Sacramento area.

Officers responded to a call at 10:53 p.m. reporting a body in the roadway on Franklin Boulevard at 42nd Avenue. They found a 35-year-old woman in the roadway who had died of her injuries, according to a CHP news release.

The woman was attempting to cross Franklin Boulevard when she was struck in the southbound lanes by a vehicle that left the scene, the news release said. The CHP is asking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle.

The woman’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call the CHP’s South Sacramento Area Office at 916-681-2300.

Editor's Choice Videos