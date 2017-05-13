Sacto 911

May 13, 2017 8:20 AM

Man who stabbed train hero Spencer Stone gets 9 years in prison

Sacramento Bee Staff

A Sacramento man has been sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to stabbing French train hero Spencer Stone.

James Tran was sentenced to nine years in state prison on Friday, according to local news reports. Tran, 29, pleaded guilty in March to attempted murder in the incident.

Stone is the U.S. airman from Carmichael hailed as a hero for helping to stop a terrorist attack aboard a French train.

Stone was stabbed repeatedly outside a 21st and K street nightclub at 12:45 a.m. The altercation started as an argument between Stone’s group and a group of people accompanying Tran after someone in Tran’s party allegedly videotaped someone in Stone’s group.

Stone and two childhood friends from Sacramento became instant celebrities when they tackled and disarmed a gunman on a train while on vacation in August 2015. Stone, Anthony Sadler and Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos were awarded France’s Legion of Honor for their courage.

