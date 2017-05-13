Sacto 911

May 13, 2017 8:30 AM

Police investigating possible homicide in North Sacramento

By Nashelly Chavez

The Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene of a possible homicide at a home in North Sacramento Friday night.

The victim is described as an adult female whose death appeared “not natural” to responding officers, said department spokeswoman Linda Matthew.

Police learned of the death after getting a call at about 11:30 p.m Friday from someone who was at the 300 block of Silver Eagle Road near Norwood Avenue. The caller was trying to contact someone inside the home, but there was no answer, police said.

The caller “hung up with us and in the mean time, went in and discovered the body,” Matthew said.

Matthew said she did not know the relationship between the woman and the caller, who directed police to the woman.

Investigators at the scene Saturday morning were trying to determine if the death was a homicide.

Matthew said she did not have any information about the nature of the woman’s injuries.

Editor's Choice Videos