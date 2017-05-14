Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

May 14, 2017 5:20 PM

Sacramento apartment fire displaces 19 children, 9 adults

By Jessica Hice

jhice@sacbee.com

Crews from the Sacramento Fire Department extinguished an apartment fire that displaced 28 people Sunday afternoon.

The fire started around 2:35 p.m. in an apartment in the 600 block of Bowles Street, near the Arden Arcade area, the department said. Four units were damaged, but there were no injuries.

Chris Harvey, Sacramento fire spokesman, said the 19 children and nine adults displaced by the fire will be housed temporarily by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sacramento Police investigate possible homicide in North Sacramento

Sacramento Police investigate possible homicide in North Sacramento 0:44

Sacramento Police investigate possible homicide in North Sacramento
Watch deputies arrest Roseville attorney accused of soliciting sex with 13-year-old 0:33

Watch deputies arrest Roseville attorney accused of soliciting sex with 13-year-old
Jury struggles in pie thrower case 1:41

Jury struggles in pie thrower case

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos