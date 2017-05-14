Sacramento apartment fire displaces 19 children, 9 adults

Crews from the Sacramento Fire Department extinguished an apartment fire that displaced 28 people Sunday afternoon.
The fire started around 2:35 p.m. in an apartment in the 600 block of Bowles Street, near the Arden Arcade area, the department said. Four units were damaged, but there were no injuries.
Chris Harvey, Sacramento fire spokesman, said the 19 children and nine adults displaced by the fire will be housed temporarily by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice
