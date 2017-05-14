Sheriff’s Department investigates south Sacramento homicide

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a man in south Sacramento Sunday morning.
The unidentified man was found in the 5800 block of Orange Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound in his upper body, the Sheriff’s Department said.
A possible crime scene was identified at a small homeless encampment in the area, but the Sheriff’s Department did not offer any additional information.
Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357). Tip information can be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS (8477).
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice
