Victim dragged as Sacramento carjacker drove off with truck on Broadway

Sacramento police have released surveillance photos of a man sought in connection with a carjacking Wednesday on Broadway.
The victim had left his Toyota Tacoma truck parked, running and unattended in front of a restaurant in the 6400 block of Broadway about 5:30 p.m. when a man passing through the area on foot got into the vehicle.
The victim confronted the man and tried to physically remove him from the truck. During the struggle, the man threatened to shoot the victim, although no gun was seen, according to a Police Department news release.
The man drove off in the truck. The victim was dragged a short distance before he let go and fell to the ground, according to police. The victim reported that the carjacker drove the truck south on 65th Street.
Officers located the truck a short time later in the area of 14th Avenue and 63rd Street.
The carjacker is described as Asian, in his late 20s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds with black hair and a thin black mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue oversized T-shirt with white lettering, blue basketball-style shorts, and white and black high-top shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the carjacking is asked to call the Police Department at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
