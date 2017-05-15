Crime Q&A: What happened to man who killed grandmother and dumped body along rural road?

Q: What became of the young man on drugs who killed his grandmother, took her body to a rural area and tried to bury it? His last name was Fong.
Jack, Sacramento
A: Anthony Fong was arrested April 2, 2003, on suspicion of killing his grandmother, 69-year-old Mary Gene Fong, with whom he lived in Sacramento’s Greenhaven area.
Sacramento County sheriff’s officials said at the time that money and jewelry appeared to have motivated Fong, then 25, to stab his grandmother in the neck, stuff her body in a car trunk and dump her along a rural road.
The investigation began about 6 a.m. that day when a Galt police officer saw a woman’s body in the weeds along Twin Cities Road, near Pellandini Road, according to a story in The Sacramento Bee. The woman was wearing several pieces of gold jewelry, but no identification was found on or near her body.
Several miles to the south, Anthony Fong wrecked his car on Airport Road in San Joaquin County. When California Highway Patrol officers arrived, witnesses pointed out Fong as he was walking away from the scene, authorities said.
When officers looked in the trunk of Fong’s car, they found blood, money and jewelry. Fong’s erratic behavior prompted the CHP officers to take him to a local hospital to be tested for drugs and alcohol.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives were able to link the body and the bloody trunk.
Fong pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced in November 2003 to 25 years to life in state prison, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online. Now 39 years old, he is at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran.
