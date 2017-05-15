Former sheriff, who said blacks did better before civil rights, leaves Picnic Day probe

John McGinness, the former Sacramento sheriff turned radio host, said he’s stepping down from an inquiry into Davis’ Picnic Day melee after his on-air comments about African-Americans prompted a call for his ouster.
The April melee between three plainclothes Davis officers and a mob of campus revelers ended with two injured policemen and three arrests. Different versions of events emerged, with at least one witness saying the cops started the fight.
McGinness was hired as an outsider to look into claims that included excessive force and racial bias. The three men arrested were black.
Then, on Friday, the former sheriff told his radio audience on KFBK that African-Americans did “much, much, much, much better before” the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which outlawed segregation and discrimination based on race.
The comment sparked outrage. And on Monday, McGinness said he was taking the “simple solution” and stepping away from the investigation so he wouldn’t be a distraction.
McGinness had been tasked with looking at the law enforcement response to an April 22 Picnic Day disturbance that resulted in the arrests of three African-American men between the ages 19 and 22.
Picnic Day, an annual campus open house event at the University of California, Davis, has become known in recent years for violence and drunken mayhem, mainly on the streets of the usually sleepy college town.
On this year’s Picnic Day, one incident suddenly spun out of control when three plainclothes officers, riding in an unmarked gray minivan, pulled close to a large group of people dancing in the street and told them to move back onto the sidewalk.
Words were exchanged, and the officers who exited the van were soon engaged in in a physical altercation with a number of revelers.
Who started the brawl remains in question.
The Davis Police Department took the unusual step of hiring McGinness earlier this month. During a May 9 press conference, Davis police Chief Darren Pytel spoke highly of McGinness’ experience as an investigator and administrator.
McGinness was Sacramento County sheriff from 2006 to 2010. He now hosts an afternoon radio talk show on KFBK.
During Friday’s show, McGinness said U.S. Census Bureau statistics showed African-Americans fared better in terms of income, graduation rates and intact families prior to the passage of the landmark federal Civil Rights Act.
The law sought to end segregation in public places and banned employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. It was one of the hallmarks of the civil rights movement.
“If you look at certain groups within our broad population – for example, African-Americans – in this country did much, much, much, much better before the Civil Rights Act. Yeah, believe it or not they did,” McGinness said during his May 12 program.
He went on to say slavery was indefensible, calling it a horrific period in our history. But McGinness was critical of efforts to prop up one race of people.
“Economic growth, intact families, children being raised by both parents, completion of education, at least through high school,” he said. “Those statistical data were better before the Civil Rights Act.”
“I read it right off the census data,” McGinness told The Bee on Monday. “This was a side topic. It was not a program on the Civil Rights Act at all.”
One caller took issue with McGinness’ inference before the host changed the subject.
The issue was rehashed in the Davis media Monday, leading to Davis City Councilman Will Arnold’s call for McGinness to step away from the Picnic Day inquiry.
“Recent on-air statements of former Sheriff McGinness are beyond the pale, reveal an ignorant and insensitive view toward African-Americans, and threaten the very independence and lack of prejudice we must preserve,” Arnold told the Davis Vanguard, a local website. “Therefore, I am calling for the immediate replacement of Sheriff McGinness to lead this investigation.”
Stepping away was the “right thing to do,” McGinness said. “That kind of issue can be a distraction.”
He said he wasn’t ready to reach any conclusions but said he’d seen “nothing that seems improper” in how police handled the Picnic Day situation. He said it would have been harder to walk away if there had been evidence of wrongdoing.
“I want this to get done and done right,” McGinness said.
