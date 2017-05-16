A man caught on a surveillance camera approaches a parking meter with an eye toward stealing it in Stockton. His crime vehicle is a repurposed baby stroller.
A man caught on a surveillance camera approaches a parking meter with an eye toward stealing it in Stockton. His crime vehicle is a repurposed baby stroller. Stockton Police Department
A man caught on a surveillance camera approaches a parking meter with an eye toward stealing it in Stockton. His crime vehicle is a repurposed baby stroller. Stockton Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

May 16, 2017 9:25 AM

Stockton police want stroller-pushing thief who is taking parking meters

Sacramento Bee Staff

Well, maybe a parking meter looks like a baby’s head. Maybe that’s why the guy Stockton cops want for stealing the little revenue generators is tooling around with a baby stroller as he does his business.

Either way, the Stockton Police Department wants help finding the man, whose image was captured on a surveillance camera as he lurked about. The photos were posted on the Stockton police Facebook page on Monday.

PARKNG2
The man Stockton police want for stealing parking meters chills out near a possible object of thieving desires.
Stockton Police Department

Though the return is relatively small from each meter, the man allegedly has been busy, and the cost to the city can be high.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to log on to the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page and click “Submit a Tip.” People may also call the Police Department at 209-937-8377, Detective Michael Prag at 209-937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

PP3
The man Stockton police want for stealing parking meters pushes his get-away stroller on a city street.
Stockton Police Department

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Officer carries stranded hiker piggyback to rescue chopper, high atop Mount Whitney

Officer carries stranded hiker piggyback to rescue chopper, high atop Mount Whitney 0:41

Officer carries stranded hiker piggyback to rescue chopper, high atop Mount Whitney
NASCAR driver offers these 5 things to help save your teen driver's life 2:01

NASCAR driver offers these 5 things to help save your teen driver's life
Mistrial in case of man who hit Kevin Johnson with a pie 1:29

Mistrial in case of man who hit Kevin Johnson with a pie

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos