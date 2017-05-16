Stockton police want stroller-pushing thief who is taking parking meters

Well, maybe a parking meter looks like a baby’s head. Maybe that’s why the guy Stockton cops want for stealing the little revenue generators is tooling around with a baby stroller as he does his business.
Either way, the Stockton Police Department wants help finding the man, whose image was captured on a surveillance camera as he lurked about. The photos were posted on the Stockton police Facebook page on Monday.
Though the return is relatively small from each meter, the man allegedly has been busy, and the cost to the city can be high.
Anyone who has information is encouraged to log on to the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page and click “Submit a Tip.” People may also call the Police Department at 209-937-8377, Detective Michael Prag at 209-937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.
Comments