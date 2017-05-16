Gary Corder
Gary Corder Citrus Heights Police Department
Gary Corder Citrus Heights Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

May 16, 2017 4:14 PM

Two missing adults sought in separate Citrus Heights cases

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Citrus Heights police are asking the public’s help in locating two adults in separate missing-person cases.

Zadonka Perez’s family reported that she has been missing since November, but she was last seen in the area of Greenback Lane and Patterson Avenue in Citrus Heights on Feb. 28, according to a Police Department news release.

Perez, 32, is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a tan complexion.

Gary Corder, 55, was last seen about 6:50 p.m. April 11 in the 7500 block of Wooddale Way in Citrus Heights, although he may have been spotted near 1000 J St. in Sacramento, where he may have made a purchase, according to a Police Department news release.

Corder is described as white, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 180 pounds, bald, with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perez or Corder is asked to call the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5500, or their local law enforcement agency.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Men suspected of gunning down Murti brothers arraigned in Sacramento

Men suspected of gunning down Murti brothers arraigned in Sacramento 0:49

Men suspected of gunning down Murti brothers arraigned in Sacramento
Sacramento's most wanted: Robbery and assault have been on fugitives' to-do list 1:43

Sacramento's most wanted: Robbery and assault have been on fugitives' to-do list
Officer carries stranded hiker piggyback to rescue chopper, high atop Mount Whitney 0:41

Officer carries stranded hiker piggyback to rescue chopper, high atop Mount Whitney

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos