Two missing adults sought in separate Citrus Heights cases

Citrus Heights police are asking the public’s help in locating two adults in separate missing-person cases.
Zadonka Perez’s family reported that she has been missing since November, but she was last seen in the area of Greenback Lane and Patterson Avenue in Citrus Heights on Feb. 28, according to a Police Department news release.
Perez, 32, is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a tan complexion.
Gary Corder, 55, was last seen about 6:50 p.m. April 11 in the 7500 block of Wooddale Way in Citrus Heights, although he may have been spotted near 1000 J St. in Sacramento, where he may have made a purchase, according to a Police Department news release.
Corder is described as white, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 180 pounds, bald, with blue eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perez or Corder is asked to call the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5500, or their local law enforcement agency.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments