May 16, 2017 7:23 PM

Police ID suspect with ‘pigeon-toed gait’ in Placer County robberies

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Rocklin detectives have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of being involved in several convenience-store and gas-station robberies that have occurred since March in the Rocklin and Roseville areas.

The man has demanded money from employees during the robberies, according to a Rocklin Police Department news release.

The man is described as white, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds, with blond or brown hair, and acne on his face. He also was described by police as walking with a “pigeon-toed gait,” his feet turned inward.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has other information pertaining to the investigation is asked to call the Rocklin Police Department at 916-625-5400, or email rpd.investigations@rocklin.ca.us, or call Roseville Police Department Investigations at 916-774-5070.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

