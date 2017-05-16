Couple accused of child endangerment after meth found in search of home

Two people were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and drug offenses after police discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia while searching a Lincoln residence.
Lincoln officers assisted the Placer County Special Investigations Unit with the service of a search warrant on Kathy Way early Tuesday morning. During the search, they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a stolen high-end bicycle frame, according to a Lincoln Police Department news release. The bicycle was stolen in Lincoln in March.
Lincoln code enforcement officers also responded to assist with numerous vehicles at the home that were not registered and/or inoperable. Four vehicles were towed for various vehicle and municipal code violations, the new release said.
Jose Lemus, 40, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, felony child endangerment and being under the influence of drugs.
Damica Lemus, 41, was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment and being under the influence of drugs.
Both were booked into Placer County Jail.
