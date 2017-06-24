She went shopping in Roseville four years ago. She still hasn’t been found

Q: A few years ago, a woman in Roseville went shopping early one morning. Her car and purse were found in Raley’s parking lot later that day. Is there any further information regarding this case?
Hotshot, Roseville
A: The disappearance of Susan Jacobson in May 2013 is among the most frequent subjects of Crime Q&A queries.
The case remains unsolved, although police say they follow up on any reports of a body found in other jurisdictions.
Jacobson, who was 59 when she disappeared, was last seen about 6 a.m. May 1, 2013, when she told her husband that she was going grocery shopping and running errands. Her car, with her purse inside, was found in the Raley’s shopping center at Woodcreek Oaks and Pleasant Grove boulevards. Her wallet, minus cash and credit cards, was found and turned in at a nearby Starbucks, police said.
Volunteers searched parks and open spaces in the Sun City area a few days after the disappearance. Police said they were not sure whether Jacobson was the victim of foul play or left of her own will.
Q: I know there are more than 700 people on death row in California. What is the number of people in for life with no parole?
Jim Strachan, Vacaville
A: The most recent prison census data available online from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are for the prison population as of Dec. 31, 2013.
At that time, the total prison population was 134,339. Of that number, 4,694, or 3.5 percent of the total, were serving sentences of life without possibility of parole. They included 4,500 men and 194 women.
The data also showed 26,775 inmates, or 19.9 percent of the total prison population, were sentenced to life with the possibility of parole. Of those, 25,707 were men and 1,068 were women.
A total of 716 people were on California’s death row at the end of 2013. Twenty were women and 696 were men.
Sacto 911 handles questions about cases in the region. Submit your questions at http://sacb.ee/crimeQA
.
Comments