June 24, 2017 2:54 PM

Suspicious death investigated at 13th and S streets in Sacramento

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Saturday afternoon at 13th and S streets.

Police Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said a report of an “unresponsive white male” came in about 2 p.m., and officers arriving on the scene found a man believed to be between 50 to 60 years of age with signs of body trauma. The body was found on the sidewalk on S Street, between 13th and 14th streets. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heinlein said investigators are still trying to ascertain the cause of the trauma.

Homicide detectives and the department’s Crime Scene Investigation unit were on the scene, with S Street closed between 13th and 14th streets.

That portion of S Street was closed for several hours during the homicide investigation, Heinlein said.

Heinlein said investigators believe the deceased was a “transient,” and added, “It’s really early at this point. It’s going to take some time to sort it out … Right now, it’s being called a suspicious death.”

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

