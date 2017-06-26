Jacob G. Sanabria
Jacob G. Sanabria
June 26, 2017 7:46 AM

Man allegedly stabbed by girlfriend’s son is identified by coroner

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A man allegedly killed by his girlfriend’s son Saturday night has been identified by Sacramento County Coroner’s deputies.

The dead man was identified as Robert Topping, 31, of Sacramento County.

Deputies were called to a house in the 7000 block of Woodrick Way near Interstate 80 and Elkhorn Boulevard a little after 11:15 p.m. Saturday where Topping had been stabbed in the upper torso, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department press release. Topping was later pronounced dead local hospital.

Deputies booked 21-year-old Jacob Gaberielro Sanabria Sunday morning into Sacramento County Jail after detaining him at the scene as a suspect. Sanabria lived at the home with his mother and Topping, who was her longtime, live-in boyfriend, according to the Sheriff’s department.

The attack appears to be unprovoked, a release said.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Editor's Choice Videos