CHP helicopter crew performs night rescue of lost hikers and their injured dog

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 Police in 'paramilitary gear' on scene to investigate officer shooting, witness says Pause 1:06 With nighttime vision, CHP rescues stranded hikers, lost dog in Placer 0:54 Controlled burns meant to reduce fuels in American River Parkway 2:38 CHP helicopter plucks man from South Yuba River 1:08 Reaction to Islamic hate crimes 0:46 Cats, birds rescued from South Natomas house fire 1:44 Man shot at 10th and J streets in Sacramento 0:22 Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera 1:22 Watch Grass Valley officer grab man before jumping off bridge 0:26 Parkway grass fire fought on hot day Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Two Sacramento-area men had to rescue their dog and then, in turn, rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew Sunday night (June 25, 2017) in Placer County.

Two Sacramento-area men had to rescue their dog and then, in turn, rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew Sunday night (June 25, 2017) in Placer County.