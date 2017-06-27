Two Sacramento-area men had to rescue their dog and then, in turn, rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew Sunday night (June 25, 2017) in Placer County.
June 27, 2017

CHP helicopter crew performs night rescue of lost hikers and their injured dog

By Bill Lindelof

Two Sacramento-area men had to rescue their dog and then, in turn, were rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew.

The chopper was crewed by two officers, pilot Bryan Souza and paramedic Kevin Neeley. They lifted off from Auburn Airport about 9 p.m. Sunday, when they got word that hikers were lost in the area of Placer County’s Salmon Lakes trail.

The crew, using night-vision goggles and a night-vision camera, quickly found the lost hikers, Lenny Sciortino, 64, of Sacramento and Dennis Marin, 63, of Roseville. One of the men was lying on a granite boulder and, when he saw the helicopter, jumped to his feet and began waving.

Using a loudspeaker, the crew verified that they were the men who had used a cellphone to call for help. The helicopter landed on a boulder, allowing the men to board, and took them to the Blue Canyon Airport, where they were helped by a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy.

The men explained that they had been hiking with their dog, Buster, when the animal was spooked and ran off-trail. They chased Buster, and when they found him he had lame hind legs.

They carried Buster for 2 1/2 hours. Hopelessly lost and with nightfall approaching, they stopped, built a fire and called 911. That brought the CHP helicopter crew.

“These hikers did everything right,” a CHP news release stated. “They knew they were lost, stopped and found a suitable location to build a fire. Thankfully, they had cellphone and a good signal and were able to call 911.”

