Gunshots hit the the passenger side door and windshield of a Stockton police vehicle late Monday
June 27, 2017 11:00 AM

Shots fired at Stockton police officers. No injuries reported

By Anthony Sorci

Shots were fired at three Stockton Police officers late Monday in two separate incidents, police report. The officers were not injured.

According to Stockton Police, about 11 p.m. two officers attempted a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation at Acacia Street near Lincoln Street. A vehicle occupant immediately started shooting at the patrol vehicle, striking it at least twice on the passenger side door and windshield.

Officers took cover but were unable to return fire. They were not injured. Other Stockton officers found the suspected vehicle and continued to pursue it on Center Street while the passenger fired at a police sergeant. Officers did not return fire while the suspected vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and evaded capture. The suspects were last seen driving southbound on Interstate 5.

Stockton police detectives are continuing to investigate the shootings.

