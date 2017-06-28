Hieu Thai Truong
June 28, 2017 2:29 PM

An ‘ongoing neighbor dispute’ in Citrus Heights ends in a shooting

By Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks

ayoon-hendricks@sacbee.com

An ongoing dispute between neighbors ended in a shooting that left one man wounded Wednesday morning, according to Citrus Heights police.

Citrus Heights police arrested Hieu Thai Truong, 33, after receiving a report of a shooting about 8:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of Poplar Avenue, according to a police news release. The shooting was “the result of an ongoing neighbor dispute” between the two men, the release said.

When officers arrived, they found people giving the gunshot victim first aid. After moving the victim to safety, Sgt. Jason Baldwin said police began searching for the suspect.

“He didn’t run far but, yes, he did run from the scene,” Baldwin said of Truong.

Truong gave himself up to the police without further incident and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The victim, who was shot in the hand and in the leg, was sent to a local hospital and is expected to live.

While the investigation is ongoing, Baldwin said there is “no reason for us to believe there are more people involved.”

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks: 916-321-1418, @ayoonhendricks

Editor's Choice Videos