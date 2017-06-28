Body of toddler found on American River Parkway in Rancho Cordova

The body of a toddler was found Wednesday afternoon near the entrance of River Bend Park in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 12:30 p.m., Rancho Cordova police found a car parked the wrong direction near the park, with the owners nearby, said Sgt. Tony Turnbull, Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesman. After running a records check, officers found that the male owner of the car had an outstanding warrant out of Arkansas.
Officers began investigating the car and found the girl in the back seat under some blankets, Turnbull said.
The child was declared dead at the scene, and there were no obvious signs of trauma, Turnbull said. The exact age and cause of death of the toddler have not yet been determined. He said sheriff’s investigators weren’t treating the case as a homicide.
“These child cases can take a little longer since they aren’t as obvious as adult cases,” Turnbull said.
The park entrance was closed soon after the body was discovered because of police activity. Turnbull said the park entrance should reopen by Wednesday evening.
The entrance & exit to River Bend Park in Rancho Cordova has been closed due to police activity. Use alt routes until further advised.— Rancho Cordova PD (@RanchoCordovaPD) June 28, 2017
The entrance gate at River Bend Park is closed due to police activity--will re-open tomorrow morning.— SacRegionalParks (@SacRegionalPark) June 28, 2017
