June 28, 2017 6:02 PM

Toddler found dead in back seat of car in Rancho Cordova

By Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks

ayoon-hendricks@sacbee.com

The body of a girl toddler was found in the back seat of an SUV Wednesday afternoon near the entrance of River Bend Park, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 12:30 p.m., Rancho Cordova police spotted a white Toyota RAV4 parked the wrong way on Rod Beaudry Drive near the park with the owners of the car nearby, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

When a records check showed the male owner had an outstanding warrant out of Arkansas, officers searched the car and found a toddler-age child underneath blankets in the back seat, said Sgt. Tony Turnbull, Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesman.

The child was declared dead at the scene with no obvious signs of trauma, according to the release. At least one of the car owners is a parent of the child, Turnbull said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Child Abuse Bureau and the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident. The exact age and cause of death of the toddler have not yet been determined. He said sheriff’s investigators weren’t treating the case as a homicide.

“These child cases can take a little longer since they aren’t as obvious as adult cases,” Turnbull said.

The male and female owners of the car at the scene were detained and are being questioned by detectives. The entrance of the park was set to be reopened by Wednesday evening, Turnbull said.

Editor’s note: The Sheriff’s Department originally stated that the toddler was a boy, and later said the child was a girl. This story has been updated to reflect the latest information.

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks: 916-321-1418, @ayoonhendricks

