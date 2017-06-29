A north Lake Tahoe deputy from the Placer County Sheriff's Office and animal control officers went above and beyond duty to rescue some orphaned ducklings.
A north Lake Tahoe deputy from the Placer County Sheriff's Office and animal control officers went above and beyond duty to rescue some orphaned ducklings.
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

June 29, 2017 6:11 AM

Why ducklings in Placer County needed a helping hand from deputy, animal control

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A Placer County deputy and animal control officers went above and beyond duty to keep some orphaned ducklings from being road kill.

A deputy came upon the downy ducklings crossing North Lake Tahoe Boulevard and worried about their safety. She used her patrol vehicle to block traffic, allowing them to get to the side of the road. The story didn’t end there.

Once on the side of the road, the birds huddled under a parked vehicle. An arriving animal control officer tried to snag them with a net, but the net was too big.

The ducklings waddled along the gutter and down into a sewer drain covered by a grate. A vehicle parked over the grate prevented rescue until the deputy found the vehicle owner and got the vehicle moved.

A second animal control officer arrived and the drain cover was removed. That allowed the frightened ducklings to be captured with a smaller net.

The ducklings were then on their way to a wildlife rescue group, where they would be trained to survive with parents, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Facebook post.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Man dives over counter, takes swing at fast-food worker

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos