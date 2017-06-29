Alex Ladwig.
Alex Ladwig. GoFundMe
June 29, 2017 10:45 AM

Donations to deputy shot in face skyrocket in one day

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

An online fund to help the deputy shot in the face this week on a light-rail train platform in North Highlands has grown to $36,000.

The gofundme page for Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy Alex Ladwig, a four-year veteran of the department on assignment with Sacramento Regional Transit has been online for a day, but 500 donors have been quick to give amounts ranging from $10 to $400.

A goal of $50,000 has been set. Donors include members of the public who never met the deputy and law enforcement officers from the Sacramento area, Yolo County and San Francisco.

The organizer of the fund posted the reason behind the effort:

“We hope that the money raised can be used in any way necessary, given the long road to recovery that awaits him. Alex should now be able to focus on his family and loved ones, not having to worry about any financial responsibilities that arise and deter from them.”

Ladwig remains in the hospital Thursday. His condition had previously been listed as stable following surgery for “major structural facial injuries.”

The deputy was shot in the face in what has been described as an unprovoked attack, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers became aware of trouble when Ladwig relayed via police radio that he was in a fight with a man later identified as 27-year-old Nicory Marquis Spann.

Nicory Marquis Spann

Spann has an extensive criminal record, including involvement in a double homicide in the Bay Area a decade ago.

A review of video from a camera at the light-rail station showed Ladwig’s initial contact with Spann was peaceful until Spann jumped up from a seated position and attacked Ladwig.

At some point, Spann allegedly was able to get Ladwig’s service weapon and used the gun to fire two shots. One of the shots hit the deputy in the face.

The injured deputy managed to radio to dispatchers that he had been shot. A Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew saw Spann run into the nearby Red Roof Inn on Watt Avenue.

Law enforcement officers surrounded the motel. Deputies used a wheeled robot with a camera to find Spann hiding in a fetal position in an alcove in an outside hallway of the motel.

Deputies took Spann into custody without further incident about 9:15 p.m., three hours after the shooting, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

