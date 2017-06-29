Calaveras County statement on the hacking of its website
June 29, 2017 11:37 AM

Why would pro-ISIS hackers target website of rural mountain community?

By Ed Fletcher

efletcher@sacbee.com

Calaveras County’s website is back up Thursday becoming the latest government website hacked with pro-ISIS propaganda.

Wednesday’s hack of the sparely populated mountain community website’s was the latest in a series of apparently similar hacks affecting government websites from Washington state to upstate New York.

The website was taken off-line in response to the hack.

County officials told the Union Democrat the hack was likely carried out by the same the groupthat has taken credit for attacking government websites in Washington, Ohio, Maryland and New York. In an statement, Assistant County Administrative Officer Brian Moss said the county was “targeted by unknown third person(s)” with an “unauthorized message and various concerning photographs.”

“You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries,” read the message posted on the website of Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

It ended, “I love the Islamic state.”

The messages posted to other government websites are believed to be similar or identical. The messages started showing up Sunday and Monday. Calaveras County reported seeing the content Wednesday morning.

Calaveras County is Republican-leaning community the edge of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Of the county’s 29,000 registered voters, 43 percent are Republicans.

Ed Fletcher: 916-321-1269, @NewsFletch

