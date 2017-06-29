House party gets out of control in Roseville when uninvited guests arrive

Roseville police were called Sunday to a home where a party got out of hand and officers had to break up a fight.
The large fight at the house party resulted in the arrest of Muhammad Hanifah on suspicion of battery, driving on a suspended license and trespassing. The fight occurred in the early morning at a house in the 4000 block of Allegretto Way, which is in east Roseville near Granite Bay.
Officers said that the party got out of hand when uninvited guests showed up and started causing problems. Neighbors who tried to intervene were roughed up, according to a police spokesman.
“This is a great reminder for parents and teens of how quickly a party can get out of control,” said a police department statement.
