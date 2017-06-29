Muhammad Hanifah
Muhammad Hanifah Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Muhammad Hanifah Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

June 29, 2017 12:25 PM

House party gets out of control in Roseville when uninvited guests arrive

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Roseville police were called Sunday to a home where a party got out of hand and officers had to break up a fight.

The large fight at the house party resulted in the arrest of Muhammad Hanifah on suspicion of battery, driving on a suspended license and trespassing. The fight occurred in the early morning at a house in the 4000 block of Allegretto Way, which is in east Roseville near Granite Bay.

Officers said that the party got out of hand when uninvited guests showed up and started causing problems. Neighbors who tried to intervene were roughed up, according to a police spokesman.

“This is a great reminder for parents and teens of how quickly a party can get out of control,” said a police department statement.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch Placer deputies go above and beyond duty to rescue ducklings huddled on side of busy road

Watch Placer deputies go above and beyond duty to rescue ducklings huddled on side of busy road 0:46

Watch Placer deputies go above and beyond duty to rescue ducklings huddled on side of busy road
Man dives over counter, takes swing at fast-food worker 1:01

Man dives over counter, takes swing at fast-food worker
Roseville Police Chief Daniel Hahn talks up the city in recruitment video 2:41

Roseville Police Chief Daniel Hahn talks up the city in recruitment video

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos