Fawns wandering on Highway 50 find new home, thanks to good Samaritans, CHP

Twin fawns were removed from busy Highway 50 by Placerville-area CHP Officer Bryan Schneider over the weekend.
The officer was assisted on Saturday by a man and his two daughters. The fawns, who showed signs of dehydration, were promptly named “Hope” and “Chance” before they were turned over to Sierra Wildlife Rescue.
The volunteer-run rescue group rehabilitates animals for release back to the wild – and provides the public with ways to live in harmony with wildlife.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
