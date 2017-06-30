Officer Bryan Schneider and rescued fawn.
Officer Bryan Schneider and rescued fawn. California Highway Patrol
June 30, 2017 8:22 AM

Fawns wandering on Highway 50 find new home, thanks to good Samaritans, CHP

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Twin fawns were removed from busy Highway 50 by Placerville-area CHP Officer Bryan Schneider over the weekend.

The officer was assisted on Saturday by a man and his two daughters. The fawns, who showed signs of dehydration, were promptly named “Hope” and “Chance” before they were turned over to Sierra Wildlife Rescue.

The volunteer-run rescue group rehabilitates animals for release back to the wild – and provides the public with ways to live in harmony with wildlife.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

