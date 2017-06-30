What shot Sacramento deputy is saying from his hospital bed

The man accused of shooting a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy in the face is scheduled to have his first court appearance Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Deputy Alex Ladwig is on the mend in the hospital. The deputy thanked his fellow officers for coming to his aid – and revealed he had not lost his sense of humor.
“Getting shot in the dome piece sucks!” the deputy said in a message on a GoFundMe page.
Ladwig, a four-year veteran of the department currently on assignment with SacRT, underwent surgery late Tuesday after he was shot with his service weapon during a scuffle at the Watt Avenue light-rail station at Interstate 80 in North Highlands.
Ladwig reportedly had approached his assailant to check to see if the man had a valid light-rail ticket.
Nicory Marquis Spann, 27, was arrested later that night, found hiding at nearby motel. The Sacramento-area resident has an extensive criminal record, including involvement in a double homicide in the Bay Area nearly a decade ago.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Sacramento Superior Court’s Department 62.
The GoFundMe page was set up for Ladwig so that the deputy will not have to worry about any financial responsibilities during his recovery, according to organizers. The fund has raised $50,000.
Donations, ranging from $6 to $2,500, have come from 715 people and organizations in two days. Members of the law enforcement community have donated, including former Sacramento County Sheriff and KFBK talk show host John McGinness, former Sacramento police officer and Arden Fair security chief Steve Reed, Sacramento Police Capt. Norm Leong and Lt. Lisa Hinz, head of Sacramento Regional Transit security.
“It was an amazing job by all who participated in the apprehension of Tuesday’s suspect and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you all for doing what you’ve been trained to do,” read Ladwig’s message on the GoFundMe page. “Running towards the threat, where/when everyone else is running away from it.”
