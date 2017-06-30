The Arkansas couple arrested along the American River Parkway in Rancho Cordova when police discovered the body of the woman's 3-year-old daughter in their sport utility vehicle were formally arraigned on murder charges Friday in the girl's death. Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee
The Arkansas couple arrested along the American River Parkway in Rancho Cordova when police discovered the body of the woman's 3-year-old daughter in their sport utility vehicle were formally arraigned on murder charges Friday in the girl's death. Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

June 30, 2017 4:49 PM

Toddler’s body was found under a blanket. Now her mother faces murder charge

By Darrell Smith

dvsmith@sacbee.com

The Arkansas couple arrested along the American River Parkway in Rancho Cordova when police discovered the body of the woman’s 3-year-old daughter in their sport-utility vehicle were formally arraigned on murder charges Friday in the girl’s death.

Untwan Smith, 46, and Angela Phakhin, 27, were arraigned in separate appearances Friday. The body of Phakhin’s young daughter was found under blankets in the back of their SUV near the entrance to River Bend Park. No obvious signs of trauma were found on the girl’s body, said Sacramento County sheriff’s officials following the couple’s arrest.

Rancho Cordova officers noticed the couple’s vehicle parked the wrong way on Rod Beaudry Drive on Wednesday afternoon and found the pair outside. A records check revealed that Smith had an outstanding warrant out of Arkansas. Authorities said the two had lived in the car since their February arrival in California.

Phakhin and Smith are each being held in lieu of $ 1 million bail at Sacramento County Main Jail. The pair will return July 10 to Sacramento Superior Court.

Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Sacramento's first black police chief aims to heal embattled department

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos