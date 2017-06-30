Toddler’s body was found under a blanket. Now her mother faces murder charge

The Arkansas couple arrested along the American River Parkway in Rancho Cordova when police discovered the body of the woman’s 3-year-old daughter in their sport-utility vehicle were formally arraigned on murder charges Friday in the girl’s death.

Untwan Smith, 46, and Angela Phakhin, 27, were arraigned in separate appearances Friday. The body of Phakhin’s young daughter was found under blankets in the back of their SUV near the entrance to River Bend Park. No obvious signs of trauma were found on the girl’s body, said Sacramento County sheriff’s officials following the couple’s arrest.

Rancho Cordova officers noticed the couple’s vehicle parked the wrong way on Rod Beaudry Drive on Wednesday afternoon and found the pair outside. A records check revealed that Smith had an outstanding warrant out of Arkansas. Authorities said the two had lived in the car since their February arrival in California.

Phakhin and Smith are each being held in lieu of $ 1 million bail at Sacramento County Main Jail. The pair will return July 10 to Sacramento Superior Court.