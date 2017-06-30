Dead man found on Sacramento sidewalk identified

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified 56-year-old Dean Richardson as the deceased man found on an S Street sidewalk between 13th and 14th streets on June 24.
Sacramento police Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said a report of an “unresponsive white male” came in about 2 p.m., and officers arriving on the scene found Richardson with signs of body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Heinlein called it a “suspicious death.” Richardson’s cause of death and city of residence are unknown. Investigators believed Richardson was a “transient,” Heinlein said.
Jacob Sweet: 916-321-1052, @_jacobsweet
