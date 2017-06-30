Sacramento Police personnel investigate a homicide Saturday afternoon at 13th and S streets.
June 30, 2017 6:08 PM

Dead man found on Sacramento sidewalk identified

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified 56-year-old Dean Richardson as the deceased man found on an S Street sidewalk between 13th and 14th streets on June 24.

Sacramento police Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said a report of an “unresponsive white male” came in about 2 p.m., and officers arriving on the scene found Richardson with signs of body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heinlein called it a “suspicious death.” Richardson’s cause of death and city of residence are unknown. Investigators believed Richardson was a “transient,” Heinlein said.

Jacob Sweet: 916-321-1052, @_jacobsweet

