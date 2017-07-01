OWEN BREWER Sacramento Bee Staff Photo
July 01, 2017 1:42 PM

Man sideswiped, seriously injured in hit-and-run at hotel valet

By Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks

A man was struck and seriously injured early Saturday while turning his car into a valet station at the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

About 1:45 a.m., the victim had parked his car to turn it over to the valet and was getting out of his vehicle when he was hit by a passing car on J Street, said Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, department spokesman.

“He didn’t get hit head-on, it sounds like he was sideswiped,” Heinlein said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, Heinlein said, and is expected to survive.

Police do not have a suspect or vehicle description, but will be reviewing nearby Pod cameras – special police cameras mounted above intersections – in the downtown area as part of their investigation, Heinlein said.

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks: 916-321-1418, @ayoonhendricks

