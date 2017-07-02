Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Video by Sharon Okada and Sam Stanton The Sacramento Bee
July 02, 2017 12:59 PM

One man missing after jumping into river, another dies in fall from bridge, police say

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

One person died and a second person is presumed to have drowned in separate incidents in or along Sacramento waterways this weekend, police said Sunday.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a man jumped into the Sacramento River near Old Sacramento and did not surface. A family member jumped in to help, but was quickly caught up in the current and had to return to shore.

Sacramento fire and police searched for the man, but could not find him. Sacramento police Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said the search continued Sunday, but the teams can’t go below the surface because of the speed and murkiness of the water.

The Sacramento and American rivers are running faster, higher and colder this year after strong winter storms built a significant snowpack in the Sierra. The melting snow is leading to more dangerous conditions in area waterways compared to the last few years of drought.

On Sunday morning, police were called to the I Street Bridge by a fisherman who spotted a body on the rocks along the American River embankment. Heinlein said officers found a camp at the top of a bridge pillar and suspect that the man rolled off the pillar while sleeping and crashed on the rocks.

The coroner will determine the exact cause of death, but officers don’t believe foul play was involved.

 
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

Editor's Choice Videos