Single-vehicle accident on Capital City Freeway leaves two dead

A 22-year-old woman and her passenger died after their vehicle struck a guardrail and overturned on the I-80 Business Loop on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
They were driving a 2006 Ford F150, traveling northbound approaching Exposition Boulevard when the incident happened, said Chad Hertzell, a CHP public information officer.
After striking the guardrail for unknown reasons, the vehicle continued moving on the right shoulder of the highway before flipping over and landing on Tribute Road, Hertzell said.
The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the incident, and both people in the vehicle were declared dead on the scene. Their identities have not yet been disclosed.
Both driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts. It remains to be determined whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the incident.
