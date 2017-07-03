Knife believed used in Lodi stabbing
Knife believed used in Lodi stabbing Lodi police
Knife believed used in Lodi stabbing Lodi police
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 03, 2017 7:55 AM

Suspect arrested after stabbing in Lodi leaves man with punctured liver

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault in Lodi after allegedly stabbing another man and puncturing the victim’s liver.

The incident began when an officer spotted a crowd of people about 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Sacramento Street. There the officer found that a 37-year-old man had been stabbed twice.

The officer broadcast a description of the person suspected in the stabbing and the direction the suspect was heading. A man matching the description allegedly tossed a knife under a parked vehicle when he saw approaching officers on West Pine Street.

That man, Alonso Lopez, 35, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was treated for stab wounds and a cut on his chest. He underwent surgery to repair the damage to his liver and Sunday was listed in stable condition, Lodi police said.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Repairs finished after slain deputy's headstone is vandalized at Colfax Cemetery

Repairs finished after slain deputy's headstone is vandalized at Colfax Cemetery 0:14

Repairs finished after slain deputy's headstone is vandalized at Colfax Cemetery
Sacramento's first black police chief aims to heal embattled department 3:59

Sacramento's first black police chief aims to heal embattled department
Airplane crashes on I-405, fiery aftermath caught on camera 0:35

Airplane crashes on I-405, fiery aftermath caught on camera

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos