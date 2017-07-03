Suspect arrested after stabbing in Lodi leaves man with punctured liver

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault in Lodi after allegedly stabbing another man and puncturing the victim’s liver.
The incident began when an officer spotted a crowd of people about 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Sacramento Street. There the officer found that a 37-year-old man had been stabbed twice.
The officer broadcast a description of the person suspected in the stabbing and the direction the suspect was heading. A man matching the description allegedly tossed a knife under a parked vehicle when he saw approaching officers on West Pine Street.
That man, Alonso Lopez, 35, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim was transported to a hospital where he was treated for stab wounds and a cut on his chest. He underwent surgery to repair the damage to his liver and Sunday was listed in stable condition, Lodi police said.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
